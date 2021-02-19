Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

