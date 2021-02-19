Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

