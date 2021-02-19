Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.68. 7,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Materion has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

