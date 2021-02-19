Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.32

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 3759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 870,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

