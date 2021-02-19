Mattel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,479 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

