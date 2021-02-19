Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$864.00 million and a P/E ratio of 102.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.66.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.