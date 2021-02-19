Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

