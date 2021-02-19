McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 8,408,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,515,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

