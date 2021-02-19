McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.51. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 406,068 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

