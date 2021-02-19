Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at B. Riley

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of MED opened at $266.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

