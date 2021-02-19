MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $22.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

MEDNAX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

