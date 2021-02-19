MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $132,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MELI stock traded up $28.91 on Friday, reaching $1,920.00. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,742. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,831.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,430.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11,818.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

