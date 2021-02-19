MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,891.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11,818.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,831.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,430.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

