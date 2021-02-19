Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.11

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

