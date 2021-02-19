Mercury Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $15,570.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00568138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00072608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00405232 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

