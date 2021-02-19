Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $373,861.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $863,861.48 and approximately $373,861.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00078749 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002082 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 268.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.