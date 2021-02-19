Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

