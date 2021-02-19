Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $341.30

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.30 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 422.10 ($5.51), with a volume of 947,747 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.24%.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

