Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

