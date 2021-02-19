Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 252,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

