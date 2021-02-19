Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

