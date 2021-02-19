Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.80

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 156896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

