Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $381,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,500 shares of company stock worth $13,665,100 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 1,415,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

