Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.13 ($0.07). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 238,764 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.31. The firm has a market cap of £45.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

