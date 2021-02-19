Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 1.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 356,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 358,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of 43.08.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Minera Alamos Company Profile (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

