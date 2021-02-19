Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

