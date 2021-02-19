Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.68.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $298.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $326.50.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.