Mizuho Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

