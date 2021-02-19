Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,481 shares of company stock valued at $64,296,201. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 37.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 57.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $174.74. 6,387,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. Moderna has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

