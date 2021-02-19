Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) Announces $0.10 Final Dividend

Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.25.

About Moelis Australia

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

