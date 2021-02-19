Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.69. 16,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.08 and its 200-day moving average is $440.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,913 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

