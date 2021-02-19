Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $209.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.