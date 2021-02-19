Moneynet (MNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $22.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moneynet has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

