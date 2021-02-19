Monkey Project Trading Up 44.6% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 57.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $107,347.99 and $365.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,021,404 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

