Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

PLCE opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

