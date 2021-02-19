Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. 34,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

