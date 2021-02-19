Morgan Stanley Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

KBCSY opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

