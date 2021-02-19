Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

