Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

