Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 97.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) alerts:

MRC traded down C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$106.56. 7,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$113.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.31. Morguard Co. has a 52 week low of C$95.05 and a 52 week high of C$212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.