MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%.

NYSE:MSA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.57. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

