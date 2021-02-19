MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €140.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €175.31 ($206.25).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €188.90 ($222.24) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €178.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

