Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

