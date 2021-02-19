Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.96. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

