Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after buying an additional 255,074 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $145.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

