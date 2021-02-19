MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $114.32. 111,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

