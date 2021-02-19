MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 355.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

