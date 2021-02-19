MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.92. 12,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

