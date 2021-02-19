MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.