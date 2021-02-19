MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 260.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

